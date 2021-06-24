Driver shot to death, crashes into Friendswood home

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died Wednesday night after he was shot and crashed a car into a home, authorities said.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Signal Hill Drive in southeast Harris County near Bay Area Boulevard.
The shooting happened down the street and the man managed to drive a short distance before the crash, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies.
The victim was shot through the driver's side window of the car before he hit a mailbox and crashed into a house.
Detectives interviewed at least one witness who was believed to be the victim's girlfriend.
No one inside the home was hurt.
There was not immediate word on the victim's identity or a description of any suspects involved.
