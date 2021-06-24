Driver shot to death, crashes into Friendswood home

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died Wednesday night after he was shot and crashed a car into a home, authorities said.It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Signal Hill Drive in southeast Harris County near Bay Area Boulevard.The shooting happened down the street and the man managed to drive a short distance before the crash, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies.The victim was shot through the driver's side window of the car before he hit a mailbox and crashed into a house.Detectives interviewed at least one witness who was believed to be the victim's girlfriend.No one inside the home was hurt.There was not immediate word on the victim's identity or a description of any suspects involved.