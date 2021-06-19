1 dead and 2 others hurt in triple shooting in downtown Houston

HPD commanders, detectives and PIO are en route to a fatal shooting at 1900 block of Main St at Pierce St.



3 people have been shot, one of them has been pronounced deceased. The suspect fled the scene. No other info known at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/arE6HJ02Ji — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 19, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has died in a shooting that also wounded two other people in downtown Houston.Authorities said a witness called police to report a man and a woman were shot near a McDonald's in the 1900 block of Main Street at Pierce.One victim was pronounced dead on scene, officials said.No other information was immediately available.Heading into Saturday, Houston police have reported at least 215 homicides in 2021.