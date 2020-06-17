1 person shot inside Galleria Mall in Dallas; shooter on the run, police say

One person was shot inside of the Galleria Mall. The suspect is currently at large at this time. DFR transported the complainant to Parkland Hospital, unknown condition. Officers are reviewing the video cameras and searching the mall for the suspect. Not an active shooter case. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 17, 2020

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was shot inside the Galleria Mall in Dallas on Tuesday and the shooter is on the run, police say.It happened around 7 p.m.Police say the victim was transferred to the hospital in an unknown condition.According to a tweet posted by the Dallas Police Department, this is not an active shooter case.Officers are currently reviewing video cameras and searching for the suspect inside the mall.It's unclear what led up to the shooting.Video from above the scene showed a law enforcement presence near the Nordstrom store.The incident remains under investigation.