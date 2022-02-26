Barber ambushed and shot when leaving work in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for suspects who ambushed and shot a barber when he left work Friday night in west Houston.
Investigators say two suspects in a silver F-150 were waiting outside of Chuchu Barber Shop around 10 p.m. on Richmond and Westerland before ambushing the man.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Authorities have not revealed a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
