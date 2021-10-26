Teen tried to flee from shooter before road rage-induced crash, HCSO says

@HCSOTexas units are investigating an incident at 14588 Alief Clodine. Preliminary info: persons in two vehicles were involved in an altercation. A person in one of the vehicles discharged a firearm at the other, striking a male. The male has been taken by Lifeflight #HouNews pic.twitter.com/gMMuJmXAJj — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 26, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen was taken by Life-Flight to the hospital after he was shot while driving his sister home from high school in west Harris County.Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating the shooting as a road rage incident.It happened on Alief Clodine Road and Highway 6 around 3:30 p.m.The teen driver, 18-year-old Jeremy Mills, was driving his sister home from Fort Bend ISD's George Bush High School. Their father told ABC13 the teens were just blocks away from home when they were shot at."They were just coming from school and they were on their way home, probably three blocks from the house," Paul Mills said.He said his son is in the hospital, but is stable and speaking."From my understanding, he told me that some guy was driving real fast and kind of reckless, and he just opened fire, and he was trying to get away from the bullets, and he crashed into a parked vehicle," said Mills.Deputies say the Kia sedan had bullet holes in the back and they found shell casings at the scene. In his attempt to escape the gunfire, the teen driver lost control of his car and wedged it between two other vehicles at the intersection.No one else was injured in the shooting."It's very unnecessary, and it's just so dangerous out here, and I just pray that this doesn't happen to anyone else's children," said Mills.The suspected shooter drove away from the scene. Deputies said they are using surveillance video to try to identify the shooter's car.The shooting happened at the same intersection where a father was shot and killed during a road rage incident earlier this year.David Owens was killed after an altercation with another driver on June 19, 2021. His 6-year-old son was also in the car and witnessed his father's murder.