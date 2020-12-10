Man accused of shooting at neighbors after four-wheeler crash found hiding in his own attic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of shooting at a group of teens after a crash Wednesday night involving a four-wheeler was found by officers hiding in his own attic, according to Houston police.

It happened in the 16600 Truxton Street around 9:30 p.m.

It began when a white Mercedes crashed into a four-wheeler with teens on board. Residents surrounded the vehicle after the crash because the driver tried to leave the scene, HPD said.

That's when the driver pulled out a gun and began shooting before he left the scene. Officers found a cell phone and traced it to the driver, who lived in the neighborhood, according to police. The man was found hiding in his attic but eventually surrendered to officers.

One person was shot in the shoulder in the incident.

The man accused of the shooting faces aggravated assault charges.
