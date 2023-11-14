Man charged with murder 2 months after woman shot in front of her 3-year-old son in Acres Homes

The 30-year-old suspect appeared in court overnight. He's charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of murdering a woman in her car while her 3-year-old son sat in the backseat is behind bars.

Dominique Menefee, 30, appeared in court overnight. He's charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Houston police said Menefee shot 34-year-old Sherniqua "Danny B" Banks while she was driving on West Gulf Bank Road in the Acres Homes area two months ago.

When officers responded to the scene, they found Banks shot to death in the driver's seat. Her 3-year-old son was in the backseat. He was not injured.

Her 41-year-old passenger was also shot, though he survived, according to police.

ABC13 talked to Banks' family following the incident in September. They described her as a jack of all trades, saying her latest passion project was her food truck business.

Banks had reportedly wrapped up a catering event and went to pick up her son from day care before dropping off the truck at a lot close to the shooting scene.

"When she did that, you know, pulling off from the site where she left her truck. Once they got to where the lights were, and this car come up to them and just start randomly shooting inside," Michael Callaway, Banks' uncle, told ABC13.

Witnesses told police that after the suspect shot into the victims' vehicle, the suspect's tire blew out after hitting a curb.

According to HPD, officers detained two people after finding a nearby vehicle with matching damage. The two were questioned and released without charges. Investigators believe a third person, Menefee, fled on foot before officers arrived.