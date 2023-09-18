Officers talked to two persons of interest after the car they were in got a flat tire as it left the scene, HPD said. Investigators believe a third person, the shooter, fled on foot before officers arrived.

Person of interest sought after mother shot and killed in front of her 3-year-old son in Acres Homes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are asking for help finding a person of interest in the killing of a mother in front of her 3-year-old son over a week ago in Houston's Acres Homes neighborhood.

The Houston Police Department wants to talk to 30-year-old Dominique Menefee, believed to be tied to the deadly shooting on West Gulf Bank Road near West Montgomery Road on Sept. 7.

At about 2:45 a.m., 34-year-old Sherniqua Banks was reportedly found shot to death in the driver's seat of a crashed car with her 3-year-old son in the backseat unhurt.

A 41-year-old man in the passenger's seat was also shot and is recovering from his injuries.

ABC13 talked to Banks' family following the incident, who described her as a jack of all trades, saying her latest passion project was her food truck business.

Banks had apparently wrapped up a catering event and went to pick up her son from day care before dropping off the truck at a lot close to the shooting.

"When she did that, you know, pulling off from the site where she left her truck. Once they got to where the lights were, and this car come up to them and just start randomly shooting inside," Michael Callaway, Banks' uncle, told ABC13.

Witnesses told police that after the shooter shot into the victims' vehicle, the suspect's tire blew out after hitting a curb and left the scene.

According to HPD, officers detained two people after finding a nearby vehicle with matching damage. The two were questioned and released without charges. Investigators believe a third person, the shooter, fled on foot before officers arrived.

Menefee was later identified as a person of interest in the case and is not considered a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about Menefee's whereabouts or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.