Campers burning feces blamed for 500-acre Voltaire Fire in Carson City

EMBED </>More Videos

The Voltaire Fire in Carson City, Nevada, was apparently started by campers burning feces in a canyon, according to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong. (KOLO-TV)

RENO, Nev. --
Campers burning feces started a fire in a canyon near Carson City, Nevada, according to local officials.

The two campers who started the fire have been detained, Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told the Reno Gazette-Journal.

The Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest said in a tweet Wednesday morning that the 500-acre fire, dubbed the Voltaire Fire, was 15 percent contained.


Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon said firefighters had a tough time with the fire Tuesday night since they didn't have air support.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfireforest firebrush fireu.s. & worldNevada
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
More News