Shelter-in-place order issued for everyone in La Porte

CORRECTION: City of La Porte: Shelter in Place immediately for all of La Porte. Go inside the nearest building. Close all doors and windows and turn off A/C and heating systems. pic.twitter.com/5dFcZQYD4q — La Porte Emergency Management (OEM) (@lpoem) December 12, 2020

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- A shelter-in-place order has been issued for all residents in La Porte.Officials advise people to go inside the nearest building, close all the doors and windows, and turn off air conditioning and heating systems.There's no immediate confirmation on what prompted the order to be issued. Pasadena Fire Department crews have been called to a possible fire on Port Road in Seabrook, not far from Highway 146.ABC13 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.