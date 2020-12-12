shelter in place

Shelter-in-place order issued for everyone in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- A shelter-in-place order has been issued for all residents in La Porte.

Officials advise people to go inside the nearest building, close all the doors and windows, and turn off air conditioning and heating systems.



There's no immediate confirmation on what prompted the order to be issued. Pasadena Fire Department crews have been called to a possible fire on Port Road in Seabrook, not far from Highway 146.

ABC13 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
seabrookla portechemicalsfireshelter in place
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHELTER IN PLACE
La Porte lifts shelter-in-place order after chemical fire
California dad builds Disneyland-inspired coaster in his backyard
Hawaii to allow travelers to skip quarantine with virus test
Fire breaks out at industrial plant after hurricane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ghost candidate with Latino name used to dilute election, DA says
ABC13's Melanie Lawson shares her COVID-19 experience
La Marque PD identifies officer who shot and killed 22-year-old
Lake Jackson's water system tests negative for amoeba, officials say
Heavy downpours moving through Houston area
White House threatens FDA chief's job over vaccine authorization
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Show More
'Sister Act 3' in production with Whoopi Goldberg starring
Zodiac Killer's cipher sent to CA newspaper in 1969 reportedly solved by experts
Snow leopards test positive for coronavirus, 6th confirmed animal species
Chris Evans to voice Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar movie
Grandma virtually teaches 5-year-old's class when teacher away
More TOP STORIES News