Shelter-in-place order issued near Port Neches blast site

According to city officials, wind conditions and ongoing activities in wake of the blast prompted the order, which is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.
There are elevated levels of 1,3-Butadeine, a chemical made from the processing of petroleum.
The order means residents should shut all windows and doors and turn off air conditioning units. Updates on the shelter order and the cleanup can be found at this website.
Last week's blast at the plant 95 miles east of Houston injured two employees and a contractor.
A second blast was captured on camera while flames were still raging from the original explosion.
