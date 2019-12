Shelter-in-place order issued near Port Neches blast site

EMBED >More News Videos Explosion at the TPC plant on Port Neches, Texas, shattered windows and caused damage to structures for miles. Footage from a home security camera around a mile away from the blast illustrates the strength of the explosion.

EMBED >More News Videos Many neigbors are returning to severly damaged homes after the TPC plant explosion.

EMBED >More News Videos While waiting for her third son, this mom will now have to relocate until her home is safe again.

PORT NECHES, Texas (KTRK) -- People living near the TPC blast site in Port Neches have been told Wednesday night to shelter-in-place nearly a week after the plant explosion.According to city officials, wind conditions and ongoing activities in wake of the blast prompted the order, which is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.There are elevated levels of 1,3-Butadeine, a chemical made from the processing of petroleum.The order means residents should shut all windows and doors and turn off air conditioning units. Updates on the shelter order and the cleanup can be found at this website Last week's blast at the plant 95 miles east of Houston injured two employees and a contractor.A second blast was captured on camera while flames were still raging from the original explosion.