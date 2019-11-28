Impact and thunderous sound of Texas explosion caught on camera

PORT NECHES, Texas -- An industrial complex in Port Neches, Texas, was rocked by an explosion in the early hours of Nov. 27, 2019.

KTRK reports that the initial blast happened around 1 a.m. at the TPC Group plant off Highway 366. The facility is approximately 95 miles east of Houston.

Two employees and one contractor were injured in the blast, but all were treated and released from hospitals, officials said.

Numerous videos shared on social media showing a large blaze illuminating the night sky.

This footage, taken on a home security camera of Port Neches native Eddie Ramirez, around a mile away from the blast, illustrates the strength of the explosion, as a loud blast is clearly heard.

In a post to Facebook, the Nederland Volunteer Fire Department said there was a "mandatory evacuation for everyone within a 1/2 mile of the TPC plant" in Port Neches.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas explosionexplosiontexas newsu.s. & worldabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mandatory evacuation ordered for 4 miles around TPC
What's burning in the refinery explosion in Port Neches?
Timeline of southeast Texas plant explosions
TPC explosion victim tested after inhaling hot air
TPC plant explosion shatters windows, knocks down ceilings
ABC13 Evening News for November 27, 2019
Galveston couple surprises their Denny's waitress with car
Show More
Teen shot and killed in front of friends while visiting
Cloudy Thanksgiving, strong storms possible Saturday
Toys 'R' Us is back, and it's coming to the Galleria
Driver caught on video terrorizing family in road rage incident
Rapper accused of choking fan gets case dismissed
More TOP STORIES News