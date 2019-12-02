Residents try to readjust after seeing their homes damaged

On Sunday, insurance adjusters began their visits to homes impacted by the fire. The city says homes within 4,000 feet of the plant who saw the most damage would be looked at first.
"You don't really realize how close to danger you are until something like that happens in your own backyard," said one resident.
Magnolia Road which leads to the TPC plant is shut down, while several streamline hoses continue to shoot water on the plant as smoke continues to rise.
Authorities warn residents who may have debris in their yard not to touch it. Residents who have contacted the community assistance helpline in regards to the debris should be expecting visits from environmental response specialists.
