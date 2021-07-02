Steer clear of these street closures near Freedom Over Texas event

LIVE HOUSTON TRAFFIC MAP
On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.
Large portions of Memorial Drive and the Allen Parkway will be closed in both directions. So, if you want to watch the fireworks from Eleanor Tinsley Park, the city says you'll need to park downtown and walk.
Keep in mind, if you head to this area to watch the fireworks, there are no public activities or amenities.
Here is a full list of street closures for the big event:
Closed Sunday, July 4, 7:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45
- Allen Parkway inbound and outbound between Taft and Bagby Street
- Walker Street split at Allen Parkway outbound
- Heiner Street at West Dallas Street
- Crosby Street at Allen Parkway inbound
- Park Vista Drive at Allen Parkway inbound
- Gillette Street at Allen Parkway inbound
- Memorial Drive inbound and outbound between Shepherd Drive and Bagby Street
- Sabine Street at the Sabine Street bridge at Allen Parkway outbound
- Sabine Street at Memorial Drive
- Westbound North Memorial Way entrance ramp between Trinity and Sabine Street
- 100 Block of Sabine Street east curb lane
- Silver Street at Memorial Drive
