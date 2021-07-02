Traffic

Steer clear of these street closures near Freedom Over Texas event

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Steer clear of these street closures near Freedom Over Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Although TxDOT construction crews are giving Houston drivers a break from major interstate closures this holiday weekend, we'll still see street closures around the Shell Freedom Over Texas event on Sunday at Eleanor Tinsley Park.

LIVE HOUSTON TRAFFIC MAP

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Large portions of Memorial Drive and the Allen Parkway will be closed in both directions. So, if you want to watch the fireworks from Eleanor Tinsley Park, the city says you'll need to park downtown and walk.

Keep in mind, if you head to this area to watch the fireworks, there are no public activities or amenities.

Here is a full list of street closures for the big event:

Closed Sunday, July 4, 7:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
  • Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45
  • Allen Parkway inbound and outbound between Taft and Bagby Street
  • Walker Street split at Allen Parkway outbound
  • Heiner Street at West Dallas Street
  • Crosby Street at Allen Parkway inbound
  • Park Vista Drive at Allen Parkway inbound
  • Gillette Street at Allen Parkway inbound
  • Memorial Drive inbound and outbound between Shepherd Drive and Bagby Street
  • Sabine Street at the Sabine Street bridge at Allen Parkway outbound
  • Sabine Street at Memorial Drive
  • Westbound North Memorial Way entrance ramp between Trinity and Sabine Street
  • 100 Block of Sabine Street east curb lane
  • Silver Street at Memorial Drive


ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichouston4th of julyjuly fourth4th of july eventfreedom over texasjuly 4thtrafficroad closure
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Show More
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
More TOP STORIES News