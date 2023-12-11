Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee files for reelection for US House seat after losing in mayoral race

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Houston, has filed for reelection after losing the Houston mayoral runoff to State Sen. John Whitmire on Saturday.

Jackson Lee had declined to say throughout the mayoral race whether she would seek reelection if she lost. State Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston, defeated Jackson Lee in a landslide Saturday.

The chair of the Harris County Democratic Party, Mike Doyle, said Monday morning that Jackson Lee had filed for reelection ahead of the 6 p.m. deadline.

Jackson Lee has represented Texas' 18th Congressional District since 1995. The district is inside Houston and safely Democratic.

Jackson Lee faces a primary challenge from Amanda Edwards, a former Houston City Council member who was running for mayor herself earlier this year. But after Jackson Lee launched her mayoral campaign, Edwards dropped out and said she would instead run for Jackson Lee's congressional seat.

Edwards has long said she would remain in the congressional race, even if Jackson Lee lost the mayoral contest and sought reelection. Edwards reiterated her commitment to the race in a statement Monday morning.

"When we look at the critical need for economic opportunity, infrastructure, and the dysfunction in Congress, it's no surprise that people are saying that it's time for change," Edwards said. "It is time to do something different in this election so that we can obtain different results for the community."

Edwards has gotten the support of Beto O'Rourke, the 2022 Democratic nominee for governor, and national Democratic groups like Brady PAC, which fights to end gun violence.

Another Democrat, progressive organizer Isaiah Martin, had launched a campaign for the congressional seat while Jackson Lee was running for mayor. It was unclear Monday morning if he planned to stay in the race.

