Woman dies after good Samaritans pull her from fiery crash in Edgebrook area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman died after good Samaritans pulled her from a fiery crash in the Edgebrook area on Houston's southside Sunday night.

Houston police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Shaver Street at the intersection with Galveston Road.

Investigators said the woman crashed into a utility pole and was partially ejected from her vehicle.

Good Samaritans who witnessed the crash pulled the woman from the vehicle as it began to catch fire, HPD said. The vehicle quickly became fully engulfed.

Despite the efforts from the witnesses, Houston fire paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Lt. J.P. Horelica said a tire from the woman's vehicle came off during the crash and hit a second car, causing the airbags to deploy. The driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.