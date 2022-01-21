shark tank

Stop holding your breath and try Texas doctor's invention that stops hiccups

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston seafood business to be featured on ABC's Shark Tank

HOUSTON, Texas -- Humans are weird. Take, as a perfect example, the phenomenon of hiccups - the sudden and involuntary spasm of the diaphragm muscle between regular breaths. All humans experience them, and so do other mammals and even amphibians. But we're guessing other animals don't approach treating hiccups in the wacky ways humans do.

The video above is from a previous story.

For instance, some less-than-successful hiccup remedies of lore include sipping water upside down (and subsequently trying to not drown), holding one's breath for a long time (and often hiccupping throughout the hold anyway), sucking on a peppermint, gagging oneself or pulling on the tongue, and even gobbling up a spoonful of peanut butter to help change the breathing and swallowing pattern.

The truth is those ideas are mostly a waste of breath. Luckily, one San Antonio doctor has invented a device that supposedly instantly relieves hiccups - and his invention is getting so much attention that he's even hooked a chance to pitch the product on a new episode of ABC's entrepreneurial-focused reality show, Shark Tank.

SEE RELATED STORY: Former Texas A&M soccer teammates pitch seafood business, Fish Fixe, on ABC's Shark Tank

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhealthtexas newsdoctorshouston culturemapshark tank
SHARK TANK
Houston moms reel in "Shark" as partner for seafood business
Houston seafood business to be featured on ABC's Shark Tank
Grede focuses on lifting women, founders of color as 'Guest Shark'
Explore New Jersey's 'City under the Sea'
TOP STORIES
We have a cold and damp night ahead
Winter blast felt across Texas
Major crash blocks southbound lanes of I-45 in The Woodlands
TxDOT crews prepared as temperatures continue to drop
Digging into the process of rebranding Sugar Land Skeeters
Man killed during attempted robbery of woman he met online, HPD says
Feud over woman led to fight and deadly shootout, family says
Show More
Vanessa Guillen legislation celebrated in Houston
Here's how you can break into Houston's aerospace industry
Reporter hit by car on live television, but continued reporting
3 teens found dead in Crosby home identified
Woman stopped at intersection robbed when man punches window
More TOP STORIES News