An ABC13 Gridlock Alert in effect for drivers on the Grand Parkway in west Harris County.

Juvenile among 2 injured after major crash on SH-99 near Cinco Ranch, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to clear the road after a crash on the Grand Parkway near Cinco Ranch sent a juvenile and man to the hospital.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened on the southbound lanes of SH-99 at Franz Road Tuesday evening.

Deputies said one man was taken to the hospital by Lifeflight, and a juvenile was driven by ambulance.

The man who was flown to the hospital is said to be in fair condition.

It is unclear what caused the wreck, and there were no other reported injuries. Drivers are being diverted off of the freeway at the Franz Road exit.

Deputies said the Texas Department of Transportation is at the scene and investigators are expected to clear the road by 5 p.m.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story.

