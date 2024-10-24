Medical examiner's office confirms identities of 4 victims in deadly helicopter crash in Second Ward

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have confirmed the names of the four people who were killed in Sunday night's helicopter crash in Houston's Second Ward.

The medical examiner's office has identified the victims as Julio "Cesar" Lerma, Dylon Lerma, Marie Alonso, and pilot Samantha Grandbouche.

Family members told ABC13 that Cesar was taking his son Dylon and his son's mom, Marie, on a helicopter tour operated by National Helicopter Solutions when the chopper crashed into a transmission tower just before 8 p.m.

The three, along with the pilot, were killed.

Ronnie Zepeda has lived across the street from Cesar for 40 years. He said he couldn't believe his longtime neighbor was gone, adding that he had seen him just hours before the accident.

"Him and his little boy, they were here. The little boy was running around," Zepeda said.

"We all react to tragedy differently," Garrett Kauffman, who met Cesar at Home Depot more than a decade ago, said. "At my age, every day is precious. I can't imagine what they're going through. So he will be missed. Dearly missed."

The investigation of the crash is ongoing as NTSB investigators continue their work on the ground.

The agency told ABC13 there would be no more public statements until the initial report, which is set to be issued within 30 days of the initial crash.

