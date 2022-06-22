child sex assault

21-year-old fugitive accused of sexual assault of a child in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a fugitive accused of sexual assault of a child in northwest Houston.

Angel Alvarenga, 21, is wanted by Houston police.

According to police, officers received a report of sexual assault on Oct. 17, 2020 in the 12600 block of Hempstead Road.

During the investigation, the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse. Police learned that Alvarenga allegedly assaulted the child victim.

Alvarenga is described as a white man, 5'5", 175 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.



Crime Stoppers released a photo of the suspect, in hopes that someone will recognize him.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
