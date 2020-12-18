Former Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy hit with more charges in sexual assault with teen case

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former deputy with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office faces a new set of charges after he was accused of having inappropriate relations with a teenager he was assigned to investigate as a runaway earlier this year.Back in July, Aaron Isaac Mayes was charged with solicitation of a minor, witness tampering and attempted sexual assault of a child.Now, the 36-year-old faces new counts of attempted sexual abuse, sex performance by a child and online solicitation of a minor.The new charges were filed on Dec. 10.Mayes has since made bail and is no longer in custody.Mayes reportedly visited the home of a 16-year-old girl back in March with another deputy to talk to the girl's mother after she had been reported missing.Although the two deputies discovered the girl was home, records show that the case was mysteriously never closed.