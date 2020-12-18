Former Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy hit with more charges in sexual assault with teen case

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former deputy with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office faces a new set of charges after he was accused of having inappropriate relations with a teenager he was assigned to investigate as a runaway earlier this year.

Back in July, Aaron Isaac Mayes was charged with solicitation of a minor, witness tampering and attempted sexual assault of a child.

Now, the 36-year-old faces new counts of attempted sexual abuse, sex performance by a child and online solicitation of a minor.

The new charges were filed on Dec. 10.

Mayes has since made bail and is no longer in custody.

Mayes reportedly visited the home of a 16-year-old girl back in March with another deputy to talk to the girl's mother after she had been reported missing.

Although the two deputies discovered the girl was home, records show that the case was mysteriously never closed.

READ MORE: Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy accused of attempted sexual assault with teen reported as a runaway

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarrestchild neglectsexual assaultharris county sheriffs officechild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sugar Land couple found dead, 2 adult children injured
2 cold fronts before Christmas
Houston-area doctors share their COVID-19 vaccine experiences
Court orders Texas to pay $2M to wrongfully convicted man
Remembering Briana Johnson: Where murder investigation stands
Child likely unintended target of domestic shooting, HPD says
Tow trucks honor teen brothers killed in Fresno shooting
Show More
Educators warn of financial ruin tied to attendance requirement
150K students missing, districts scramble to keep cash
Biden, Harris to receive first dose of Pfizer vaccine
Woman in critical condition after shot in head in N Houston
Driver suspected of DUI after woman hit by car and killed
More TOP STORIES News