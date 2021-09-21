Houston man accused of zip-tying victims and sexually assaulting them

Police say the suspect contacted his victims over online ads
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police believe they've arrested a serial sexual assault suspect, and they're urging any other possible victims to come forward.

Morris Holton III is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated kidnapping, police announced. Holton, 36, was arrested on July 12, reportedly without incident.

Police believe that in multiple cases Holton contacted his victims from online ads and would pose as a customer. He then reportedly insisted on meeting them in person.

During those meetings, police say Holton would pull out a gun, zip-tie the victim, rob them of their valuables and then sexually assault them.
Holton was reportedly identified by a victim after Holton had reached out to his victim on Instagram days after the sexual assault had occurred.

Police say Holton also may have used the alias "Carlos" and phone number 346-577-2891.

Investigators believe there are more victims who have been assaulted by Holton and are asking anyone with information to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1140.

