Accused serial killer with ties to Houston found guilty in Oklahoma teen's kidnapping and murder

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10710815" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

ABC13 spoke with Gay Smither, who is the mother of one of Reece's victims Laura Smither. She says the moment she found out he was guilty, she felt a "tremendous amount of relief." Hit play to watch her full 12-minute interview.