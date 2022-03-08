Accused serial killer William Reece returns to Texas to face charges for 3 murders

William Reece is accused of killing 12-year-old Laura Smither, 20-year-old Kelli Cox and 17-year-old Jessica Cain in 1997.
In May 2021, Reece was convicted of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the 1997 murder of 19-year-old Tiffany Johnston, who was abducted from a car wash in the Oklahoma City area. Johnston's body was found a day later. He was sentenced to death for the murder and confined to Oklahoma's death row.
Now officials say Reece will face charges in the deaths of Smither, Cain and Cox. Friendswood police confirm the killer is on his way back to Texas, and will be held at the Friendswood jail.
Galveston County Criminal District Attorney Jack Roady issued a statement that reads in part, "William Lewis Reece is being transported from Oklahoma to Texas to stand trial for his crimes in Galveston and Brazoria Counties. Reece was indicted in Galveston County for the murders of Laura Kate Smither and Jessica Cain and in Brazoria County for the capital murder of Kelli Cox. The Galveston County District Attorney's Office is working closely with the Brazoria County District Attorney's Office, and both intend to vigorously prosecute Reece and hold him accountable under the law."
SEE ALSO: Accused serial killer with ties to Houston found guilty in Oklahoma teen's kidnapping and murder
Johnston, Cox, Cain and Smither all disappeared over a four-month period in 1997, after Reece had been released from an Oklahoma prison for previous rape and kidnapping convictions. Smither was from Friendswood and Cain was from Tiki Island. Cox was from Denton, Texas.
On the morning of April 3, 1997, Smither left her family's home to go for a jog and never returned. The 12-year-old's body was found near a retention pond in Pasadena about two weeks later.
In 2016, Reece was already serving a 60-year prison sentence in Texas for kidnapping when he led police to graves in southeast Houston and Brazoria County, where Cain and Cox's remains were found. In the end, investigators said he confessed to the four murders and cooperated as part of a deal with prosecutors who agreed to take the death penalty off the table in Texas.
EXCLUSIVE: Woman says she was kidnapped by William Reece speaks out for first time
The video featured above is from a previous report.