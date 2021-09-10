ABC13's Tom Abrahams reflects on covering 9/11 tragedy as young reporter 20 years later

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Twenty years ago, in the moments after the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center, ABC13 sent crews to the East Coast to cover what the world soon learned were coordinated terrorist attacks.One of those crews was ABC13 reporter Tom Abrahams and former photojournalist Jaime Zamora.They drove for 25 straight hours to Washington, D.C. to visit the Pentagon. It was still smoldering when they arrived.On Friday, Abrahams recalls every moment from that day. He was a young father at the time and shares his memories in detail in the video above.This 9/11 comes a little more than two weeks after a suicide bomber in Kabul killed 13 U.S. service members as the military concluded its withdrawal from Afghanistan.