semi crash

Police car crushed after high winds topple over truck container: VIDEO

The officer was inside the cruiser when it was crushed, but was not injured
By Declan Bowring, Storyful
EMBED <>More Videos

Police car crushed after high winds topple over truck container: VIDEO

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. -- A police cruiser was smashed when a container fell from a trailer in high winds on a bridge in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Charleston Police said an officer was assisting a disabled vehicle on the Wando River Bridge on March 12 when the incident occurred. The officer was inside the cruiser when it was crushed, but was not injured.



This Mount Pleasant Police Department video, captured by an officer's in-car camera, shows the moment the container falls from the truck, smashes the police vehicle, and falls into the Wando River below.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinasemi crashdashcam videowind damageu.s. & worldcaught on camera
SEMI CRASH
Expect delays as crews continue to repair North Loop after fiery crash
Cierran 610 norte después de un accidente que involucró un cisterna
Fiery big rig crash aftermath expected to block North Loop for hours
Wrong-way driver collides head on with 18-wheeler on Beltway
TOP STORIES
Video shows deadly shooting after teen's birthday party
ABC13 Weather Alert Day Monday
Store clerk shot to death in NE Houston, HPD says
Man arrested in death of doctor while riding bike in Galveston
Former Harris Co. deputy pleads guilty for possession of child porn
Sugar Land PD officer critical after possible DWI crash, police say
Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says
Show More
17-year-old killed, 3 teens hurt in shooting outside birthday party
UH Coogs move on to Sweet 16 after defeating Illinois 68-53
Daddy Yankee, the 'King of Reggaeton' announces retirement
Woman killed in fiery Jeep crash but neighbors able to save man
Klein Forest HS sophomore runs fastest 100m time in nation
More TOP STORIES News