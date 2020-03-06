Selena inducted into Houston Rodeo's Star Trail of Fame

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5990874" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Selena and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo are eternally linked. In 2020, check out the first headlining act of the rodeo to pay tribute to the Queen of Tejano.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Selena, the iconic Tejano performer, was inducted into the Star Trail of Fame on Sunday.The Star Trail of Fame recognizes stars who left their mark on the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.Selena is the ninth person to receive an honorary plaque to celebrate her years performing on the RodeoHouston stage.Her brand new plaque sits next to the plaque of none other than the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley.Selena's family was on hand for the ceremony and thanked the public for keeping her memory alive."I want to thank you so much for carrying a piece of Selena in your heart everyday, listening to her, dancing to her music, and keeping her alive," Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla said.Selena performed at RodeoHouston three consecutive times, and her last performance at the Astrodome set a record for attendance at that time.Over the years, she entertained nearly 180,000 fans at the Houston Rodeo, and entertainers since have been known to pay tribute to her.