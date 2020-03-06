rodeo houston

Selena forever: RodeoHouston headliner Becky G pays tribute to her hero

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Selena and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo are forever linked in history.

So much so that there is at least one headliner on the concert bill every year that pays homage to the Queen of Tejano.

In 2020, Becky G was the first artist on the RodeoHouston bill to pay tribute to her hero.

The pop singer was the headliner Thursday night, and when the 23-year-old belted out the tender notes that open "Como La Flor," the NRG Stadium crowd erupted.

"Becky G loves Selena and she never fails to pay tribute to her when she can," said Twitter user soojinprint about the pop artist's rendition.

During the 2019 rodeo, multiple headliners paid tribute to Selena in their own ways.

East Texas native Kacey Musgraves similarly covered "Como La Flor" when she opened the event.

SEE MORE: Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the Texas native sing "Como La Flor," which is the same song Selena sang at her own iconic RODEOHOUSTON performance in 1995.



Cardi B donned a Selena-like outfit for her turn on stage.

SEE MORE: Cardi B pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston and in 'Please Me' video
EMBED More News Videos

"Out of all the outfits that she wore, for me to see this picture with this outfit, this was the inspiration for please me," she said.



And on the anniversary of Selena's iconic Astrodome concert at the rodeo, Prince Royce belted out a rendition of Selena's "No Me Queda Mas," with fans helping to set the atmosphere by holding up their cell phones like candlelight.

SEE MORE: Prince Royce honors Selena on anniversary of Astrodome concert
EMBED More News Videos

Prince Royce honored Selena, leading the crowd in a rendition of the late singer's "No Me Queda Mas."

More TOP STORIES News