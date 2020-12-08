New Houston mural honors release of Selena streaming series

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a new mural in Houston, and it's celebrating Tejano star Selena Quintanilla.The mural comes after Netflix released its scripted series about the Tejano star on Dec. 4.Netflix described the series as "a coming of age story following Selena as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music."Houston artist Sylvia Roman, also known as Donkeemom, created the mural to help promote the new Netflix series."As a Latinx artist, it is an honor to be part of this project! Selena left behind a huge legacy for many of us to follow. She proved that with hard work, consistency and dedication barriers can be broken and success can be accomplished," the post said in part.Selena rose to prominence in the 1980s and '90s as a figure in the Tejano music scene who broke through to major mainstream success.In 1995, she was shot and killed at age 23 in Corpus Christi, Texas, by Yolanda Saldivar, her friend and the president of her fan club.Since her death, Selena has continued to be awarded posthumous honors, including a U.S. postage stamp, a wax figure at Madame Tussaud's in Hollywood and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.Movies have been made about her life, including the 1997 film "Selena" starring Jennifer Lopez.