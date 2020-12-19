selena

Houston radio station playing Selena music non-stop

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Have you heard?

There's now a radio station in Houston that's devoted solely to playing Selena Quintanilla's songs.

The station, 105.3FM, is now playing all of Selena's music, including all of the music from her younger years, to her popular hits, to her English songs that she was able to record before she was killed.

ABC13 anchor Mayra Moreno spoke to one of the owners of the radio station, and they told her that they actually planned to do this back in March, but the pandemic held them back.

Now, they say it's a coincidence they were able to launch the same month as the Netflix special dropped, which is now number 1 on the streaming platform.

Karen Sarah said they have received so much love, and are excited to bring out some of her older music and radio interviews, too.

"I think some people really actually are hearing (some of her songs) for the first time," said one of the owners of 105.3FM. "It's beautiful to re-live Selena again. It's like a beautiful flower just bloomed right now."

Sarah said they spoke with the Quintanilla family, and they were so excited. In fact, Selena's sister Suzette praised the radio station in her Instagram stories recently saying "how cool it was to have a radio station devoted to their music."

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustoncelebrityradiofolk musicselenahispanic heritage
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SELENA
Selena paves the way for Texas City's Amanda Solis
New mural honoring Selena in Houston
Selena's husband says he wishes he had amnesia on day she died
Stripes released 2 final Selena-themed 2020 cups
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA grants emergency use authorization for Moderna's COVID vaccine
Suicidal teen surrenders after threatening to harm infant
Texas reveals where 620K COVID-19 vaccines will go next week
Sugar Land couple found dead, 2 adult children injured
Stormy Saturday, cold for Christmas
Mother of murder victim giving back with community toy drive
Harris County elections were fair and secure, task force finds
Show More
Prayer vigil planned for Texas State student reported missing
Houston Methodist able to get extra doses of vaccine out of vial
Man accused of killing Maleah Davis asks for bond reduction
9-year-old creates 'Black Lives Matter' inspired Christmas tree
More charges against former deputy in attempted child sex assault
More TOP STORIES News