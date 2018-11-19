The Queen of Cumbia Christmas sweater is bidi bidi back in stock, just in time for the holidays!
After quickly selling out, a California company has restocked stores with a Selena Christmas sweater called Queen Feliz Navidad.
The sweater features the face of Selena with the words, "Feliz Navidad."
It's made by Magic Mood Art and sells for $35.
The sweater is one of two available in their holiday collection. Another sweater depicts Frida Kahlo surrounded by snow and Christmas trees.
