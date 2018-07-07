ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Houston student embraces inner Selena while singing and dancing to "Como la Flor"

Crespo Elementary School student performs Selena's 'Como La Flor' (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A mini Queen of Tejano in Houston is winning the hearts of thousands on Facebook after her performance of Selena Quintanilla's "Como la Flor."

The little girl from Crespo Elementary School got the crowd involved and even broke out a few of the Queen of Tejano's dance moves.

Her performance was part of the Community Outreach adventure, a workshop by Theatre under Stars to help make a difference.



The video shared by Michael Anthony Sylvester of the mini-Selena superstar has been shared over thousands of times and has over 495,000 views.


In the words of Selena, pero ay ay ay this is adorable!
