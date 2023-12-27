'It's hard to be mad at him': Toddler opens entire family's Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.

A toddler just couldn't wait on Christmas morning to unwrap not just his own Christmas presents, but every present under the Christmas tree.

A toddler just couldn't wait on Christmas morning to unwrap not just his own Christmas presents, but every present under the Christmas tree.

A toddler just couldn't wait on Christmas morning to unwrap not just his own Christmas presents, but every present under the Christmas tree.

A toddler just couldn't wait on Christmas morning to unwrap not just his own Christmas presents, but every present under the Christmas tree.

A toddler just couldn't wait on Christmas morning to unwrap not just his own Christmas presents, but every present under the Christmas tree.

Scott and Katie Reintgen were sleeping when they were awakened by their 3-year-old.

"Both of us went to sleep thinking everything was fine, everything was great. And then we were awoken with a request for scissors, which is not really how you want to be woken up at 3 a.m.," Scott Reintgen recalled to "Good Morning America."

Parents Scott and Katie Reintgen went downstairs at 3 a.m. on Dec. 25 to find every single present unwrapped by their 3-year-old. GMA

"It just didn't enter our heads as a possibility that someone would go down and open all the presents," he continued.

By the time the parents went downstairs, they discovered every single Christmas present had been unwrapped, with wrapping paper strewn about and gift bags upended.

Reintgen family's Christmas tree. Scott Reintgen

"You can see the presents he didn't really care about because he ripped them open, looked at them and moved on to the next one but literally, every little tiny thing, except for the stockings, were unwrapped, and it had to be 20 to 30 things," Katie Reintgen recounted.

Their toddler had a sensible explanation for his actions.

The Reintgen toddlers. Scott Reintgen

"He told us, he was like, 'Well, I just was trying to make it less confusing. I wanted to open them so that everyone kind of understood what presents were for who,'" Scott Reintgen said.

The Reintgens quickly re-wrapped the presents the best they could, with their two other kids none the wiser as they rose from bed later and got caught up in the magic of Christmas morning.

"It's hard to be mad at him. We just know what a joyous thing that was. It caused us some brief panic. And then, you know what? We enjoyed the rest of our day," Scott Reintgen said.