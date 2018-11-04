SOCIETY

H-E-B announces new limited-edition Selena bags

EMBED </>More Videos

Although Selena has been gone for nearly 25 years, her legacy has lived on with fans.

If you missed out on the first round of limited-edition H-E-B Selena bags, here's your chance to try again!

RELATED: H-E-B website reportedly crashes in midst of Selena shopping bag frenzy

H-E-B announced they will be releasing new limited-edition Selena bags, which are expected to be available by December.

RELATED: This baby's Selena-themed photo shoot will melt your heart

The Texas-based store made the announcement through Facebook on Saturday during #SelenaDay.

H-E-B's announcement comes months after they released their first Selena bag back in March, which reportedly crashed the website in the midst of the release.

To be the first to know when the new Selena HEB bags will be available, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyselenaplastic bagsentertainmentcelebritybuzzworthytexas newsTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Astros' player surprises college student with autographed ball
Community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
'Share Your Ears' to help Disney, Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect detained after 2 stabbed to death in NW Harris Co.
Teens and stepfather found dead in Katy home identified
2 shot near METRO stop in NE Houston, police say
Verlander, Upton share heartfelt tributes on anniversary
Biker attending Lone Star Rally dies in Texas City
Houston Texans lead in Denver in bid for 6th straight win
Mom warns others after near child kidnapping at Target
3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
Show More
New Ariana Grande song references exes Davidson, Miller
2 on the run after deputy trades gunfire in San Jacinto Co.
Community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
'Share Your Ears' to help Disney, Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes
Officer crashes on N. Loop on way to emergency call
More News