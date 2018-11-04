If you missed out on the first round of limited-edition H-E-B Selena bags, here's your chance to try again!
RELATED: H-E-B website reportedly crashes in midst of Selena shopping bag frenzy
H-E-B announced they will be releasing new limited-edition Selena bags, which are expected to be available by December.
RELATED: This baby's Selena-themed photo shoot will melt your heart
The Texas-based store made the announcement through Facebook on Saturday during #SelenaDay.
H-E-B's announcement comes months after they released their first Selena bag back in March, which reportedly crashed the website in the midst of the release.
To be the first to know when the new Selena HEB bags will be available, click here.
H-E-B announces new limited-edition Selena bags
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories