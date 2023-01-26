Clinic in The Woodlands indicates physical therapist accused of sexual assault is no longer employed

William Abalos' charges stem from an investigation involving his work at Select Physical Therapy on Rayford Road.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A newly-licensed physical therapist has been linked to at least three victims who claim they were being recorded while he sexually assaulted them on the job.

On Thursday, the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office announced the arrest of 29-year-old William Abalos of Spring.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

For the better part of the last month, Abalos was under investigation after a patient at Select Physical Therapy on Rayford Road in The Woodlands reported on Dec. 29 that she had been assaulted, a constable's news release read.

Since that original claim, constable's detectives said they found an additional victim reported being assaulted by Abalos while receiving treatment. Further investigation revealed that Abalos allegedly recorded the patients with his personal cellphone without their knowledge or consent.

In one recording, detectives said Abalos exposed his genitals and intentionally made contact with the patient with them without consent.

William Abalos is seen in his booking photo and with handcuffs during his jail booking on Jan. 26, 2023. Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office

Investigators believe one of the assaults took place on Dec. 7. In addition, they were aware of a third victim and are talking to a potential fourth.

An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday, and shortly after, authorities arrested Abalos at his fiancée's home in the Mission Bend area of Fort Bend County, according to the constable's office.

Abalos is in the Montgomery County Jail on a $175,000 bond, charged with invasive visual recording and indecent exposure.

A search of state records showed that his physical therapy license was issued on Aug. 30, 2022, making it nearly four months on the job before the constable's office was first contacted about any assault claim. In those short four months, his record showed no disciplinary action.

Eyewitness News reached out to Select Physical Therapy, which generally indicated that Abalos is no longer employed.

"Select Physical Therapy will not comment on a former employee during an active investigation," a representative wrote.

Detectives believe there maybe more victims in the case. They urge anyone with information about Abalos to contact 281-364-4211 and ask to speak with a detective.

SEE ALSO: Cypress man convicted of murder and out on parole banned from holding massage therapy license

ABC13's Briana Conner is pursuing the facts of this case for later editions of Eyewitness News. Get instant updates by following her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.