Security guard punches woman suspected of shoplifting at 99 Cents Only Store in Van Nuys

A security guard was caught on video punching a woman who witnesses say was trying to steal from a 99 Cents Only Store in Van Nuys. (Rony Preza)

VAN NUYS, California --
A security guard was caught on video punching a woman who witnesses say was trying to steal from a 99 Cents Only Store in Van Nuys.

"She was grabbing items and just stuffing them in her bag in front of everybody, stealing, and she was trying to walk out of the store, and he refused to let her out," said Rony Preza, who witnessed the incident.

The security guard was seen screaming and aiming pepper spray at the woman, who was throwing punches and bottles at the guard's face. That's when the guard struck back.

"It's a little extreme on how he went about it. He could have detained her and waited until LAPD showed up. Again, everybody reacts differently to assault," Preza said.

The woman was eventually arrested on suspicion of using force during a robbery.

