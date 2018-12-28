Realtor chases shoplifting suspect through mall before tackling him

EMBED </>More Videos

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A real estate agent took down a suspect spotted at Memorial City Mall with a bag of items and a woman chasing after him.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston real estate agent tackled a suspected shoplifter at Memorial City Mall, and it was all caught on his cell phone.

Thursday night, Omar Mejia was shopping with his wife when he saw a man running with a bag of items and a woman chasing after him.

The man ditched the bag in the parking lot of the Memorial City Dillard's store, then walked back into the mall, trying to blend in.

Mejia took action, walking up to the man with his cell phone camera and started talking.

"Where did you put her stuff, where did you put her stuff?" Mejia is heard repeatedly asking.

The man took off running and Mejia gave chase.

"Hey, come here," he yelled, before grabbing the suspect and pinning him against a wall.

"Call security, he just robbed somebody," Mejia is heard on the video.

Turns out, the man is suspected of stealing $4,000 worth of merchandise from Dillards. The store was able to recover the bag, and turned over a list of the items to Houston police.

The investigation is continuing, and the man is expected to face charges.

However, because charges have not yet been filed, police would not release the name of the suspect and Eyewitness News is not showing his face.

Mejia said he didn't give a second thought to tackling the suspect. He just wants to see charges filed.

"I know I've been robbed before, and it's a terrible feeling. You work hard for what you get and you don't want someone to take it from you. I really didn't think about it, just reacted."

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyshoppingmalltexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Treasurer doused with water while talking about HISD's future
Man used lighter fluid to set Dollar General on fire: officials
Rodeo Rumors: Did the concert lineup just get leaked?
MS-13 gang members accused of shooting 16-year-old to death
Deadly crash on North Fwy at Richey causing major delays
Texans playoff scenarios heading into Week 17
SPOOL COUNTY: Drivers in Friendswood dodge rolling hazard
Body found in ship channel believed to be missing man
Show More
Golfers unsure of Memorial Park Golf Course renovation plans
One dead in crash on SW Freeway
Dad reacts to Astros Spring Training tickets for Christmas
Driver slams into hair salon during medical emergency
Lawyer giving away nearly $8,000 worth of Uber gift cards
More News