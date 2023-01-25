HPD investigating after security guard killed by school bus backing up outside Istanbul Event Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a security guard was hit and killed by a school bus in southwest Houston on Wednesday.

SkyEye flew over the parking lot of the Istanbul Event Center and Raindrop Turkish House on West Bellfort Avenue and showed the school bus and police responding to the scene.

A Houston Police Department officer reported that the bus was dropping off kids and was backing up when it hit the man, killing him.

The Vehicular Crimes Division is looking into whether the bus driver was impaired or if the vehicle was malfunctioning, although nothing seems to indicate that.

HPD said it appears to be a tragedy.

This is an ongoing investigation. ABC13 is working to get more information.

