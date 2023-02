Second Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over South America, Pentagon says

As the Chinese spy balloon appears to be heading toward North Carolina, the current thinking is to wait until it is over the Atlantic Ocean to then try to shoot it down and retriev

The Pentagon has confirmed to ABC News that a second Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted transiting over South America.

There were early reports Friday that the balloon was flying over Colombia and Venezuela but there was no information until now.

"We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon," said Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.

