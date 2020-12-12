Texas GOP chairman suggests secession in response to Supreme Court election lawsuit decision

Following the United States Supreme Court's decision to reject Texas' lawsuit to overturn Joe Biden's presidential election victory, the chairman of the state's Republican party suggested leaving the United States may be an appropriate response.
"Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution," Texas GOP chairman Allen West said in a statement Friday night. "The Texas GOP will always stand for the Constitution and for the rule of law even while others don't."
The Supreme Court, including three justices appointed by President Trump, denied Texas' request Friday to even file the lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results, citing a lack of standing.
The court said Texas does not have a "cognizable interest" in how other states conduct their own elections.
West's comments came days after State Rep. Kyle Biedermann from Fredricksburg said he planned to file a bill that calls for a referendum on the effort to leave the United States.
The proposed bill would join hundreds of others filed ahead of the 87th Texas Legislature, which is scheduled to convene in January.
Despite the idea, as a practical matter and matter of law, secession isn't an option in the nation.
Reaction to West's comments was swift on social media.
"People who "always stand for the constitution and the rule of law" would probably recognize that this is called sedition, what most people would recognize by the name treason, and is not only a felony, but qualifies you for immediate removal from office," one commenter wrote in response on Twitter.
Michigan's Democratic attorney general, Dana Nessel, whose state was targeted in the suit, praised the high court for its decision - and struck a very different tone from West.
"Today's Supreme Court decision is an important reminder that we are a nation of laws, and though some may bend to the desire of a single individual, the courts will not," she said. "Now it's time to move forward - not as separate states, red or blue - but as united states in the continuing pursuit of a more perfect union."
In a series of tweets after the ruling, Trump raged against the decision, which he called "a disgraceful miscarriage of justice."
In the weeks following the 2020 presidential election, the Trump campaign has been filing lawsuits in battleground states where the race against Joe Biden was extremely close.
The Texas Tribune and ABC News contributed to this report.
