"Pop-up kitchen" serving up meals for seniors and unemployed

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Local restaurants and private donors are teaming up to provide meals for seniors and the unemployed.It's called "Pop-up Kitchen.""One thing that works best for me when I'm uncertain is that I try to think of a way to give back," explained council woman Letitia Plummer. "We have chefs all over the city right now cooking for a day. It was just so unexpected, such a beautiful thing."Each pop-up will be held at Seaside Lounge in Midtown, but the restaurants providing the meals rotate."It's a blessing. It's been a blessing," said Vincent Perry, who came to pick up a meal. "And I know everything happens for a reason."Participating chefs volunteer their time and passion, and private donors provide ingredients at an estimated $4 per meal.Meals will be given to Houstonians free-of-charge with proof of unemployment (letter from TWC, documentation showcasing that they filed or documentation from previous employer) or identification showcasing that they 65 years of age or older.The donation-based initiative will take place from Wednesday, April 8 through Easter Sunday, April 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and next Tuesday, April 14 through Sunday, April 19 during the same time slots.Additional time slots are already being scheduled.The following chefs have already signed up to volunteer: Ana Beaven of Cuchara; Chris Williams of Lucille's; Andres Albarran of New York Deli & Coffee Shop and Houston Catering Concepts; Nick Semoudiaris of Roadster Grill at Eighteen36; Karren Lovelady of Lovelady's Pop-up; Rhonda Roark Diehl of Camp Lantern Creek; Sparkle McPherson of SMC Catering Company, Alphise Washington of Davis Street At Hermann Park and Rafi Nasr of Craft Pita."We are all coming together and I think at the beginning and the end of the day that's all that we have to do," said Ashley White, who picked up meals for her family.If you'd like to send or receive donations, go here for more information:https://www.gofundme.com/f/feedtheneedhtxhttps://www.signupgenius.com/go/popupkitchen.