HPD looking for gunman accused of shooting man in chest at N. Houston taco stand

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a suspect charged in the shooting of a man outside a taco stand in north Houston in June.
Eduardo Antonio Lopez, 26, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Houston police released a photo of him in hopes that someone might know where he is.
The victim, 31-year-old Jacob Allen Ramirez, was attempting to enter the parking lot of a taco stand with his wife at 4 Rittenhouse St. around 2:20 a.m. on June 26 at the same time that Lopez was attempting to exit, investigators said.
The two men got into a verbal altercation, and Ramirez got out of his vehicle and approached the suspect.
That's when Lopez reportedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots at Ramirez, striking him one time. Then, he fled the scene, police said.
Ramirez was taken to an area hospital and underwent surgery for a gunshot wound to the chest.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lopez is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
