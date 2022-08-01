HPD looking for gunman accused of shooting man in chest at N. Houston taco stand

Police believe the argument started after one was pulling into the parking lot and the other was attempting to leave.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a suspect charged in the shooting of a man outside a taco stand in north Houston in June.

Eduardo Antonio Lopez, 26, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Houston police released a photo of him in hopes that someone might know where he is.

The video above is from a previous report.

The victim, 31-year-old Jacob Allen Ramirez, was attempting to enter the parking lot of a taco stand with his wife at 4 Rittenhouse St. around 2:20 a.m. on June 26 at the same time that Lopez was attempting to exit, investigators said.

The two men got into a verbal altercation, and Ramirez got out of his vehicle and approached the suspect.

That's when Lopez reportedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots at Ramirez, striking him one time. Then, he fled the scene, police said.

Ramirez was taken to an area hospital and underwent surgery for a gunshot wound to the chest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lopez is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Driver shot during argument at taco stand before wife fires back at suspect, police say