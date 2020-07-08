1 dead, 1 missing missing after Coast Guard rescues girl from water near Seabrook

The Coast Guard is searching for two missing people after they were thrown over board when their boat was hit by a rogue wave near Seabrook. A 13 year old was also thrown over, but rescued. https://t.co/6YGuFJ8Oab @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/VsVSWRletg — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) July 8, 2020

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a man missing since a Tuesday evening boat crash has been recovered from Galveston Bay, the Coast Guard said.The recovery happened Wednesday morning as crews continue to look for woman who was still unaccounted for.Coast Guard officials the two were with a 13-year-old girl on-board a boat when a rogue wave caused them to crash into the rocks and sent them all into the water. The girl was rescued from the water by crews.Officials were notified of a vessel that was washed up on El Jardin Beach around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. They found a backpack aboard and that the vessel's kill switch had been pulled.The crash happened near Todville Road around 6 p.m., authorities say.According to a release from the Coast Guard, watchstanders were notified of calls for help around 10:40 p.m. That's when a station boat crew recovered the 13-year-old girl, who told officials two other adults were still missing.The remaining missing boater is a woman in her early 30s, authorities said.