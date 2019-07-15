moon landing 50th

Women very much involved in NASA's plans for Moon and beyond

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two months to blast off!

A group of NASA astronauts are headed to the International Space Station, hoping to learn, among other things, how male and female bodies react differently to extreme conditions.

They'll spend six months there, researching the impacts of long-term space travel on the body.

It's the type of information that's especially helpful when it comes to future missions to the Moon and Mars.

"We have a very diverse astronaut core, and most likely, one of the women going to the moon is probably already within that core," said NASA Flight Director Pooja Jesrani. "So, to know those women, and know one of them might be going to the moon is even cooler."

This will be astronaut Jessica Meir's first trip to the ISS.

"We know all the boxes you need to check and all of that but I don't think you're really prepared until you're sitting on the rocket," she explained. "I hope little girls and really everybody growing up realizes that any dream is possible with enough hard work and luck and the right things falls into place, your dreams can really come true. That sounds trite, but we are proof of that here today."

SEE ALSO: NASA pushing initiative to get astronauts on moon and Mars
EMBED More News Videos

NASA hopes a proposed budget of $21 billion will help in their efforts to get astronauts back on the moon, and then to Mars.



Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehoustonnasamoonmoonwalkmoon landing 50th
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOON LANDING 50TH
Houston celebrates Apollo 11 splashdown with 60's bash
Astronauts take a look back 50 years to moon landing
NASA's first ever flight director Christopher Kraft dies at 95
Neil Armstrong's hometown celebrates Moon landing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News