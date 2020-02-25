Science

What it takes to be hired as a new NASA astronaut

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- NASA needs new astronauts, and if you believe you've got the right stuff, now is your chance to apply.

The space agency is accepting applications for its next class of astronauts from March 2-31.



Requirements to enroll include a U.S. citizenship and a master's degree in one of the "STEM" fields, which are science, technology, engineering or math.

READ MORE: NASA looking to hire for next class of astronauts

The master's degree requirement can be met in several other ways.



Candidates must pass NASA's long-duration spaceflight physical.

ABC13's Jeff Ehling got a special look into the NASA Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory Tuesday, one of the many steps new astronauts will have to complete in training.



New astronauts will either get on board the International Space Station, or potentially ride in the new Orion spacecraft.



NASA showed ABC13 some of the challenges these cadets will face during training. Watch the video above for more.

You can learn more about the astronaut application process by visiting NASA's website.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehoustonnasaastronautspaceinternational space station
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Yankee backs Astros: Gerrit Cole says Houston 'played fair'
Houston-area Margaritaville resort now hiring!
Here's when freezing weather returns to Houston
Teen who fled after 5-year-old sister was shot turns himself in
Driver shot in face brings dying passenger to LBJ Hospital
MAC Cosmetics releasing another Selena makeup collection
Man hit on I-45 Gulf Fwy was trying to cross freeway, police say
Show More
CA transit station agent worked 361 days in 2018, made over $100K in OT
See the pitch that hit Jose Altuve during spring training debut
Free pancakes offered at IHOP for a good cause
Houston Rodeo Trail Riders: Everything you need to know
You'll feel like a real Texas cowboy at this hat store in Houston
More TOP STORIES News