What it takes to be hired as a new NASA astronaut

The space agency is accepting applications for its next class of astronauts from March 2-31.
Got what it takes to be an astronaut? Apply for the next NASA astronaut class starting next week!#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/USFSVv3kL9— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 25, 2020
Requirements to enroll include a U.S. citizenship and a master's degree in one of the "STEM" fields, which are science, technology, engineering or math.
READ MORE: NASA looking to hire for next class of astronauts
The master's degree requirement can be met in several other ways.
This is as close as I am going to get to the ISS#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/DIMVIAaSaz— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 25, 2020
Candidates must pass NASA's long-duration spaceflight physical.
ABC13's Jeff Ehling got a special look into the NASA Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory Tuesday, one of the many steps new astronauts will have to complete in training.
How cool is this? We are in the NASA Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory where astronauts Anne McClain and Zena Cardman are training for their mission aboard the ISS #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/9dhXA203gE— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 25, 2020
New astronauts will either get on board the International Space Station, or potentially ride in the new Orion spacecraft.
I got to get inside the Orion capsule! It’s going to be the primary vehicle for human exploration of space and getting to the moon.#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/UedvAX01DI— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 25, 2020
NASA showed ABC13 some of the challenges these cadets will face during training. Watch the video above for more.
You can learn more about the astronaut application process by visiting NASA's website.
ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.