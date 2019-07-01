moon landing 50th

Unearthed NASA footage shows Apollo 11 crew training in lunar lander and 'vomit comet'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fifty years ago, Apollo 11 successfully landed on the moon, marking a historic moment for NASA and Houston.

As we celebrate the anniversary, the space agency is releasing never before seen footage of the training Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins went through ahead of the legendary mission.

In the video above, you can watch video of the crew flying in the lunar lander while on earth, as well as the trio flying onboard the "vomit comet."

SEE ALSO: 50 years after Apollo 11, original Mission Control restored down to coffee cups

ABC13 INTERACTIVE: From Houston to the Moon - Apollo 11 landing's 50th anniversary
