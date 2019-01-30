OAKLAND, California --Earth to aliens? Former Oakland A's slugger Jose Canseco is discussing life beyond earth.
Canseco went on a Twitter rant Wednesday saying, "we are in communication with aliens with a very flexible body composition called the AI51. These aliens are going to teach us how to try and travel the brain can physically travel without the body."
Canseco then turned the conversion to time travel.
Aliens have been trying to teach us how to time travel but first we have to change our body composition which we are not willing to do we have tried with animals and it has failed— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 30, 2019
Canseco believes time travel is possible, but he claims it puts too much pressure on the human body.
"Time travel puts 42,651 pounds of pressure on a human skeletal structure.... can you detach the brain from the body and equalize the pressure it could be done," tweeted Canseco. "Our science is totally irrelevant to aliens."
Our science is totally irrelevant to aliens— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 30, 2019