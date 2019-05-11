Man spots meteor just in time after it's mentioned on Twitter

CHICAGO, Illinois (KTRK) -- When it comes to sky watching, if you miss a moment, you miss a lot.
That's what almost happened to one man in Chicago. A meteor streaked across the night sky, and it was all caught on his Nest doorbell camera.
The man also has great timing. He says he only looked outside because he saw someone mention the meteor on Twitter.
