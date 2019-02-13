Aliens? Strange light spotted in Sugar Land sky

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1778918" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A MUFON investigators says a sighting in Dayton still has him scratching his head

Have we made first contact? A bizarre sight in the Sugar Land area has some thinking aliens.A viewer sent us the video above from his dashcam. If you look closely, you'll see what looks to be a fireball falling from the sky.He captured the moment while driving along Industrial Boulevard Cross near Highway 90 on Tuesday just before 7 p.m.What do you think? Is the truth out there?More UFO sightings in our area: