Aliens? Strange light spotted in Sugar Land sky

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --Have we made first contact? A bizarre sight in the Sugar Land area has some thinking aliens.
A viewer sent us the video above from his dashcam. If you look closely, you'll see what looks to be a fireball falling from the sky.
He captured the moment while driving along Industrial Boulevard Cross near Highway 90 on Tuesday just before 7 p.m.
What do you think? Is the truth out there?
