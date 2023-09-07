A new Texas law is requiring school zone signs at all campuses, this is a change coming to nearly 40 Houston-area schools.

Houston-area high schools to get zone signs as part of new Texas law

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Changes are coming to area high schools in order to protect your children. Texas House Bill 1263 recently passed, requiring all high schools to have school zone signs.

If you did not know, before this bill, Houston's public works policy excluded the installation of school zones.

On Thursday morning, the city of Houston had its transportation, technology, and infrastructure committee meeting, where they discussed this. Public Works is working with principals to get these signs up, which will be at about 38 schools. This is good news for parents concerned about student safety.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, overall research shows that there were 746 crashes in Texas school zones in 2022, which led to 23 serious injuries. There were also more than 2,300 crashes involving a school bus in Texas in 2022; of those, seven were killed, and 51 were seriously injured.

We understand it could take about 11 months before all schools are complete and in compliance.

The following list are the schools set to get the new signage:

HISD:

Austin High School

Carnegie Vanguard

Challenge Early College

Cesar E. Chavez High School

DeBakey High School

East Early College

Eastwood Academy

Energy Institute

Furr

Harper DAEP High School

Heights High School

Houston Academy International Studies

Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center High School

Jones Futures Academy

Kashmere High School

Lamar High School

High School for Law and Justice

Liberty High School

Long Academy

Madison High School

Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men

Milby High School

North Forest High School

North Houston Early College

Northside High School

Scarborough High School

Sharpstown High School

Sharpstown International School

South Early College

Sterling High School

Waltrip High School

Washington High School

Westbury High School

Westside High School

Wheatley High School

Wisdom High School

Yates High School

NEW CANEY ISD

West Fork

For news updates, follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.