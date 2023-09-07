Houston-area high schools to get zone signs as part of new Texas law

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Changes are coming to area high schools in order to protect your children. Texas House Bill 1263 recently passed, requiring all high schools to have school zone signs.
If you did not know, before this bill, Houston's public works policy excluded the installation of school zones.
On Thursday morning, the city of Houston had its transportation, technology, and infrastructure committee meeting, where they discussed this. Public Works is working with principals to get these signs up, which will be at about 38 schools. This is good news for parents concerned about student safety.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, overall research shows that there were 746 crashes in Texas school zones in 2022, which led to 23 serious injuries. There were also more than 2,300 crashes involving a school bus in Texas in 2022; of those, seven were killed, and 51 were seriously injured.
We understand it could take about 11 months before all schools are complete and in compliance.
The following list are the schools set to get the new signage:
HISD:
- Austin High School
- Carnegie Vanguard
- Challenge Early College
- Cesar E. Chavez High School
- DeBakey High School
- East Early College
- Eastwood Academy
- Energy Institute
- Furr
- Harper DAEP High School
- Heights High School
- Houston Academy International Studies
- Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center High School
- Jones Futures Academy
- Kashmere High School
- Lamar High School
- High School for Law and Justice
- Liberty High School
- Long Academy
- Madison High School
- Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men
- Milby High School
- North Forest High School
- North Houston Early College
- Northside High School
- Scarborough High School
- Sharpstown High School
- Sharpstown International School
- South Early College
- Sterling High School
- Waltrip High School
- Washington High School
- Westbury High School
- Westside High School
- Wheatley High School
- Wisdom High School
- Yates High School
NEW CANEY ISD
West Fork
